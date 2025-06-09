WATCH: Four-star 2026 QB Oscar Rios recaps official visit to UCLA

Three-star safety Logan Hirou (Santa Margarita) had a total of 15 offers and chose the Bruins.
Wilder (Serra) had many other top programs pursuing him but after spending a weekend at Ohio State he found his new home
Jaxson Gates is a Syracuse commit but Utah is surging: GA was the leader for Kenneth Goodwin until he canceled a visit.
The Sooners pulled a stunner, locking down CB Derrick Johnson II (Murrieta Valley) over several other major offers.
Rios (Downey) still has an upcoming official visit to Arizona this weekend, & then he will settle in and make his choice
