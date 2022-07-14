Rashid Williams was one of the first big commitments for Kalen DeBoer and the new Washington coaching staff when the four-star prospect from California's Bay Area gave the program his pledge in the spring. Williams gained offers from programs across the country, but a visit out to Seattle sold him that UW is where he wants to be and he moved quickly to commit to the Huskies in May.

Since that time the 2023 class for UW has exploded and now includes nearly 20 commitments overall including the addition of four-star defensive back Curley Reed on Thursday.

Williams didn't plan on committing as early in the process as he did, but getting a chance to spend time around DeBoer, receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard and the rest of the staff in Seattle ultimately pushed him to make a quick choice before taking any other visits.

The 6-foot-2 prospect, who also plays basketball, is fully focused on football again as he prepares for his senior season. So, Dawg Report took some time to talk with him at the recent Elite 11 event in Los Angeles to discuss his offseason work, the factors that led to his commitment to the Huskies, his thoughts on the program's 2023 recruiting class and much more.

Watch the full interview with Williams below:

