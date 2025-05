MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — UCLA still has some work to do, but the program is “creeping” into the group of top contenders for 2027 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi.

After taking part in the Under Armour NEXT camp over the weekend, Mailangi looked back on a January visit to Westwood that included meeting with Bruins offensive line coach Andy Kwon.