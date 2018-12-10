Week in Commits: Power Five commits from Dec. 3-9
Thirty-seven prospects pledged to Power Five programs last week, with eight four-stars and a five-star pulling the trigger. The highest-ranked player to come off the board was five-star Daxton Hill, who flipped his commitment from Michigan to Alabama.
TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM: Four-star Brown commits
BAMAINSIDER.COM: Alabama flips Carter from Texas A&M
CATSILLUSTRATED.COM: Four-star LB commits to Kentucky
BULLDOGBLITZ.COM: Cross stays home, commits to Bulldogs
KSTATEONLINE.COM: Kansas State lands linebacker Duke
BADGERBLITZ.COM: Easterling flips from Akron to Wisconsin
BUCKEYEGROVE.COM: Eichenberg is first Buckeyes commit of Ryan Day era
JAYHAWKSLANT.COM: Fairchild flips from South Dakota to Kansas
POWERMIZZOU.COM: Missouri lands commitment from Georgia OL
BAMAINSIDER.COM: Alabama flips five-star Hill
KSTATEONLINE.COM: JUCO WR commits to Wildcats
WILDCATREPORT.COM: Northwestern continues LaSalle pipeline with Porter
HUSKERONLINE.COM: What does Robinson's commitment mean for Nebraska?
JAYHAWKSLANT.COM: Russell commits to Kansas, will help recruit others
GATORSTERRITORY.COM: Four-star OT flips his commitment to Florida
TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM: Brown was key in Tunall's decision
BEAVERSEDGE.COM: JUCO DL details his Oregon State commitment
DEACONSILLUSTRATED.COM: Deacs flip Williams from MTSU
DEACONSILLUSTRATED.COM: Wake Forest lands Armwood DE