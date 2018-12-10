Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-10 06:44:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Week in Commits: Power Five commits from Dec. 3-9

Aaron Dickens • Rivals.com
Editor

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Daxton Hill
Rivals.com

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK: Storylines from updated state rankings

Thirty-seven prospects pledged to Power Five programs last week, with eight four-stars and a five-star pulling the trigger. The highest-ranked player to come off the board was five-star Daxton Hill, who flipped his commitment from Michigan to Alabama.



TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM: Four-star Brown commits

BAMAINSIDER.COM: Alabama flips Carter from Texas A&M

CATSILLUSTRATED.COM: Four-star LB commits to Kentucky

BULLDOGBLITZ.COM: Cross stays home, commits to Bulldogs

KSTATEONLINE.COM: Kansas State lands linebacker Duke

BADGERBLITZ.COM: Easterling flips from Akron to Wisconsin

BUCKEYEGROVE.COM: Eichenberg is first Buckeyes commit of Ryan Day era

JAYHAWKSLANT.COM: Fairchild flips from South Dakota to Kansas

POWERMIZZOU.COM: Missouri lands commitment from Georgia OL

BAMAINSIDER.COM: Alabama flips five-star Hill

KSTATEONLINE.COM: JUCO WR commits to Wildcats

WILDCATREPORT.COM: Northwestern continues LaSalle pipeline with Porter

HUSKERONLINE.COM: What does Robinson's commitment mean for Nebraska?

JAYHAWKSLANT.COM: Russell commits to Kansas, will help recruit others

GATORSTERRITORY.COM: Four-star OT flips his commitment to Florida

TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM: Brown was key in Tunall's decision

BEAVERSEDGE.COM: JUCO DL details his Oregon State commitment

DEACONSILLUSTRATED.COM: Deacs flip Williams from MTSU

DEACONSILLUSTRATED.COM: Wake Forest lands Armwood DE

