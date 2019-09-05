Week 2 of high school football in the state of California is here. The second full week of action includes a featured four game slate headlined by Corona Centennial at Cathedral Catholic.

Friday

Corona Centennial at Cathedral Catholic



#3 ranked (by Californiapreps.com) Centennial heads south to San Diego to take on Cathedral Catholic in a battle of highly ranked teams in the state of California. The Huskies regrouped from a week zero loss to Mater Dei by beating Orange Lutheran 56-14.

Senior running back Nicholas Floyd leads the Huskies’ offense. Their defense is also riding high coming off four interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Cathedral Catholic is 2-0 after ending last season with an overtime loss to Folsom for the State Division 1AA Championship.

Last week they beat Arizona’s best team, Saguaro of Scottsdale. Zavien Watson led the way with 160 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He leads the Dons’ offense.





Serra at Calabasas

A pair of Californiapreps.com’s ranked teams face off as #8 Serra heads to #9 Calabasas. Serra opened up its season with a win over Garfield. Senior Jaylon Armstead was a highlight reel at running back.

Both teams have talent and explosive players. Serra has a trio of UNLV commits in Doug Brumfield at quarterback, Ronald Gilliam and Justin Pinkney at wide receiver. Four-star WR Lavon Bunkley-Shelton joins them on the outside.

Calabasas is 2-0 with a win over Rancho Cucamonga last week. The Coyotes are led by Fresno State commit Jaden Casey at quarterback, Washington State commit Jyden King at running back, and Oregon commit Johnny Wilson and LSU commit Jermaine Burton at wide receiver.





Sierra Canyon at Oaks Christian

An interesting game in the Valley is a private school showdown at Oaks Christian.

#7 Sierra Canyon has started out 2-0 with wins of 19 and 25 point over Westlake and Lawndale. They are led by juniors JD Sumlin at running back and two way threat DJ Harvey.

The Lions (1-1) are looking to get a win following a 54-28 loss at home to #10 Grace Brethren last week. They are led by senior quarterback Jameson Wang on offense.





Mission Viejo at La Habra

The top game in Orange County is between a pair of 2-0 undefeated teams at La Habra High School.

Chad Johnson’s #6 Mission Viejo squad beat Santa Margarita last week and were led by the junior running back duo of Jacquez Robertson and Tyson Scott. Easton Mascarenas leads the defense.

Santa Margarita has a pair of wins over Inland Empire teams in Upland and last week’s 56-7 win at Redlands East Valley. They are led by senior quarterback Ryan Zanelli and two way threat Ohio State commit Clark Phillips III.



