The third full week of action includes a four game slate headlined by St. Frances Academy (Maryland) vs. Mater Dei.

Friday

Long Beach Poly vs Serra

The top game in the South Bay is Long Beach Poly at Serra. The Poly regrouped from an opening week loss to Punahou of Hawaii by beating Los Alamitos on Friday 21-14.

Malachi Rice rushed for 124 yards and a score to lead the way for Poly. Junior defensive back Kamren Blanton will have his hands full with a deep wide out corp from Serra led by Lavon Bunkley-Shelton.

Serra is 2-0 and riding high from a double overtime win over Calabasas. UNLV commit Doug Brumfield leads the offense with Justin Houston manning the defense.





Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland) vs St. John Bosco

St. John Bosco is 3-0 and playing its fourth team from outside the state of California when they host the Falcons of Maryland.

Our Lady of Good Counsel is 2-0 and led by Michigan commit Kris Jenkins at defensive end and Ohio State commit Mitchell Melton at linebacker.

The Braves are led by Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback and Ohio State commit Kourt Williams at linebacker.





Saturday

Milton (Georgia) vs JSerra at 4:00 pm

One of the top teams from Georgia travels across the country to play the Lions. Milton went 13-2 last season and won the 7A state championship.

They are 1-1 this season and are led by senior Ahmad Junearick with three rushing scores.

JSerra is 2-1 this season and is led by senior Cal commit Chris Street at running back. New Zealand Williams is leading the defense with 24 tackles.





St. Frances Academy (Maryland) vs Mater Dei at 7:30 pm

The game of the week is on Saturday at St. John Bosco. MaxPreps’ top two ranked teams in the country will play with the game broadcast on FoxSportsWest.com.

The top ranked Mater Dei Monarchs are led by Bryce Young, who threw for 528 yards last week.

The Panthers have nine ranked juniors and seniors in the Rivals 2020 and 2021 250.

They are led by Alabama OLB commit Chris Braswell, LSU commits Jordan Toles at safety and Demon Clowney at defensive end. He is the cousin of Seattle Seahawks defender Jadeveon Clowney.



