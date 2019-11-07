This is week 11 of high school football in the state of California and the first week of playoff action is upon us. This four-game slate of previews is headlined by Serra at Rancho Verde.







Friday





Serra at Rancho Verde

We are featuring several Mission League teams in games in this preview and the first is Serra traveling to Moreno Valley to play Rancho Verde.

Serra is 6-4 with all four loses in league play as they dealt with injuries specifically at quarterback. They are led by four-star Lavon Bunkley-Shelton at wide receiver on offense and Justin Houston at linebacker on defense.

Rancho Verde is 9-1 and champions of the Ivy League. They are led on offense by the duo of AJ Duffy and Jordan Jefferson. The sophomore Duffy has thrown for 26 touchdowns while Jefferson has rushed for 21 scores.





S.O. Notre Dame at Vista Murrieta

An intriguing game is Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Vista Murrieta.

Notre Dame is 6-4 and 2-3 in the Mission League. They are coming off a two game losing streak to Bishop Amat and Alemany. Sophomore Zachary Siskowic has thrown for 12 scores. Junior Jacob Moore leads the defense with 73 tackles.

Vista Murrieta is 7-3 and tied for first place in the Southwestern League. They are led by senior running back Robert Coleman.





Chaminade at Norco

The third of three Mission League teams traveling to the Inland Empire in this preview is Chaminade visiting Norco.

Chaminade is 5-5 and was 3-2 in the Mission League. They are coming off a two game winning streak against Loyola and Serra. Junior Jaylen Henderson leads the offense, throwing for 1,964 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions. Senior defensive back Isaac Gallegos leads the defense.

Norco is 8-2 and finished in second place in the Big VIII League behind Centennial. Oklahoma State commit Shane Illingworth has thrown for 2,816 yards with 37 touchdowns and two interceptions. Marquis Ashley has 1,233 receiving yards and 16 scores. Oregon commit Jaden Navarrette has made an impact on both sides of the ball.





Paraclete at Alemany

A good game in Division 3 on Friday is Paraclete at Alemany. Paraclete (6-4) has won three of its last four games with the lone loss a close 24-20 game to Sierra Canyon. They are led by junior quarterback CJ Montes.

Alemany is 7-2, 2-2 in the Mission League and coming off a 35-29 win over Notre Dame last week. They are led by quarterback Miller Moss, one of the top juniors in California. Sophomore Floyd Chalk has made an impact with 16 rushing touchdowns. Freshman RJ Jones has three interceptions in the secondary.