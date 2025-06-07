West spotlight: Biggest June visits

Oregon coach Dan Lanning (Photo by USA Today Sports)

June has become arguably the most important month in the recruiting calendar, with prospects crisscrossing the country on official visits and lining up announcement dates. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney looks at five West prospects who are taking key visits this month. BIG RECRUITING WEEKEND AHEAD: Top storylines | Five biggest Southeast visits in June | Biggest Midwest visits | Biggest Florida visits

BRANDON ARRINGTON, Oregon (this weekend)

There is a very real possibility that Oregon could land all three five-stars in California and this weekend could go a very long way in figuring that out. Arrington really liked his Washington visit last weekend. USC seems to be fading in his recruitment as Oregon, Texas A&M, Penn State and Washington are the frontrunners and making the biggest impact. With his position versatility, his track background and so much more, Oregon looks like a top contender in Arrington’s recruitment and this weekend could push the Ducks even higher on his list.

RYDER LYONS, Oregon (June 13)

How is this not shaping up great for Oregon? The five-star quarterback from Folsom, Calif., has Oregon and BYU visits coming up and then some fringe programs also involved with Michigan, Ohio State and Ole Miss in the mix. It seems like USC is a long shot in his recruitment which further solidifies the Ducks at the top. Oregon lost four-star QB Jonas Williams to USC and five-star quarterback Jared Curtis picked Georgia over the Ducks. Coach Dan Lanning and his staff have now prioritized Lyons, who could be similar to Bo Nix in that offense with more athleticism outside the pocket, and BYU just feels like a stretch at this point.

VANCE SPAFFORD, Miami (June 20)

Spafford remains committed to Georgia but he’s going through his visit schedule this month starting at Washington, at UCLA this weekend, then he’ll be at Georgia and will close out June at Miami before the Rivals Five-Star and then back to South Florida for the OT7 nationals. It’s a busy time for the Mission Viejo, Calif., standout. A commitment to the Bulldogs since early November, the biggest threat to flip Spafford is Miami. He loves Coral Gables, the coaches there and the opportunity at wide receiver. That he’s taking his final visit there is also telling but Georgia will have its chance soon as well.

JETT WASHINGTON, Oregon (this weekend)

Washington canceled his Ohio State official visit to move up his Oregon visit – another sign that the Ducks are a major frontrunner in his recruitment. The Ducks are very high on the list with Alabama (where he already visited). Washington took a mid-week trip to USC as well. This will be the last official visit – for now – for the four-star safety from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman and that’s a great sign for Oregon. He moved up his trip, it’s his final planned trip for now and the Ducks have been in a strong position throughout his recruitment. The Ducks are sitting pretty if things go really well this weekend.

RICHARD WESLEY, Oregon (this weekend)