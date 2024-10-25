West Spotlight: Intriguing two-team recruiting battles

We’ve reached the time of year where offer lists begin to dwindle as commitment dominoes start to fall in the 2025 and 2026 classes. Today, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney cuts through the noise and explores five West recruitments that have essentially become two-team races. RELATED: Four intriguing two-team recruiting battles in the Midwest | Southeast | Florida

LUKE FAHEY: Ole Miss vs. Cal

Auburn and Washington have been two others heavily mentioned by the 2026 four-star quarterback from Mission Viejo, Calif., but until either program gets more traction with Fahey this feels like a two-team race. Fahey has loved his interactions with Lane Kiffin, Charlie Weis Jr. and the entire staff in Oxford plus he’s recruiting Mission Viejo four-star receiver teammate Vance Spafford to possibly join him there. Ole Miss has also made him a top priority as Kiffin visited Mission Viejo recently so there could be even more movement there as 2026 quarterbacks are coming off the board quickly. But there remains a lot of intrigue with Cal. It’s closer to home, he loves the staff in Berkeley and he could provide a spark that might be missing in that offense. Still, Fahey seems to be most intrigued by playing SEC ball and Ole Miss affords him that opportunity.

MADDEN FARAIMO: Notre Dame vs. USC

Texas and Washington round out Faraimo’s top four but this recruitment is coming down to whether the San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic four-star linebacker wants to stay home and play at USC or head to Notre Dame. Faraimo is well-versed on the academic challenges in South Bend and he’s embracing them. Following in the long line of elite linebackers for the Irish is something he really wants to do. And Faraimo has talked with ND freshman Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, not a close friend but an acquaintance from playing in Southern California, about what it takes to star for the Irish. It’s a little surprising that Faraimo hasn’t committed to Notre Dame yet – which gives other a legit shot – but it would be a shocker if it didn’t end up that way.

RYDER LYONS: USC vs. Ole Miss

Others are involved with the 2026 five-star quarterback but USC is the leader in his recruitment and it could be very tough for any team to topple the Trojans, despite their struggles this season. Ole Miss would be the one to watch. The Folsom, Calif., standout, who again is putting up massive numbers this season, visited with the Rebels this summer and surprisingly loved it more than he expected. From Kiffin, to Weis Jr., to talking with Jaxson Dart (a comp for Lyons as well) a lot fits perfectly there. But USC is closer to home, the academics are stronger, his brother plays for the Trojans and playing for coach Lincoln Riley is a major draw.

RJ SERMONS: USC vs. Oregon

A USC legacy, Sermons has been high on the Trojans since the early part of his recruitment. He’s visited there this season and the local program will remain a major contender for the 2026 four-star defensive back. It would be no surprise at all if the Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., standout eventually committed to USC as that 2026 class could be shaping up really well. USC could be the team to beat but Oregon has definitely been a main contender in his recruitment and the Ducks are making a major play for him as well. Sermons knows some players on the team, he has a connection with the coaching staff and the 2026 four-star sees the Ducks’ success this season. USC could have the edge but this one might be getting closer.

VANCE SPAFFORD: Georgia vs. Ole Miss