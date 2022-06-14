WHAT IT MEANS: Utes Land California Speedster, Stanley

The 6-foot-1 and 170 pounder is listed as an athlete by Rivals, but he’ll take his speed to Quinton Ganther’s running backs room. He committed on his official visit this past weekend, but announced his decision on Twitter a few days later:

The University of Utah received their second commitment in two days, Tuesday, with the commitment of Granada Hills HS prospect, Dijon Stanley.

The Utes beat out teams like Michigan and Washington for the Los Angeles speedster, who had his junior year derailed by a collarbone injury.





What Utah is getting

Speed, speed, and speed… Stanley has the second fastest 400 time in LA history with a 46.9. He runs a 10.6 100 and it’s been a little bit of time since he was clocked at a 4.45 40, so it’s expected to be faster on his next official time.

Utah needs a speed back to compliment Jaylon Glover and Micah Bernard in the coming years, and that’s exactly the type of home run threat Stanley can deliver. With health on his side, look for him to have a breakout senior season.





What this means for the class

Stanley is the third commitment of the Utes’ 2023 class that includes Mack Howard and Mateaki Helu. Look for Utah to add at least one more running back, with recent visitor, Marquise Collins being someone who could make the call soon.