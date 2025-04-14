Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: Four-star QB Ryan Hopkins

The Wisconsin Badgers added quarterback Ryan Hopkins to their 2026 recruiting class on Sunday.
Here's what Hopkins' commitment means for head coach Luke Fickell moving forward.
The Wisconsin Badgers added quarterback Ryan Hopkins to their 2026 recruiting class on Sunday.
Here's what Hopkins' commitment means for head coach Luke Fickell moving forward.
Plenty of reaction from Wesley Winn (pictured), Ernest Nunley, Maxwell Young, Chance Thomas, Jacob Webster, and more.
Sunday evening, Mater Dei signal caller Ryan Hopkins made his commitment to the Badgers official.
Berry (Charter Oak) had been committed to the Eagles since the summer of 2024 but flipped last week to Purdue.
USC has established itself as the team to beat early on in his recruitment but Texas A&M has also made a big impression.
The Elite 11 is back in Ohio and Ohio State commit Brady Edmunds will highlight an interesting field of competitors.
Plenty of reaction from Wesley Winn (pictured), Ernest Nunley, Maxwell Young, Chance Thomas, Jacob Webster, and more.
Sunday evening, Mater Dei signal caller Ryan Hopkins made his commitment to the Badgers official.
Berry (Charter Oak) had been committed to the Eagles since the summer of 2024 but flipped last week to Purdue.