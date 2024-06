UCLA offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy was out at the Downey (Calif.) Warren showcase nearly a full month ago.

While he was in attendance to continue his pursuit of Warren quarterback Madden Iamaleava, who eventually committed to the program, Bieniemy also got a close look at receiver Jace Brown and came away intrigued.

Now, after a conversation Monday with Bieniemy, an offer has materialized and Brown is “getting (an official visit) set up right now,” he told Bruin Blitz.