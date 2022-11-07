Colorado is on some kind of roll. The Buffs continue to work without a permanent head coach for the time being, but that has not slowed down any recruiting efforts from the current staff. In fact, the team has been recruiting at a higher level since the school decided to part ways with head coach Karl Dorrell earlier in the season.

The latest addition to the 2023 class came Monday as California receiver Jordan Onovughe announced his pledge to the Buffs after taking an official visit to CU over the weekend. The 6-foot- prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California has been a bit of a late-bloomer.

He has shined during his senior season playing for the top-ranked high school team in the country opening the eyes of college coaches this fall. Onovughe visited Stanford earlier in the season around the same time he added an offer from the Colorado coaches.

Eventually, the staff was able to get him on a visit to Boulder in the last few days leading to his announcement.

Utah, Colorado State and Fresno State are some of the other schools that offered the three-star prospect this fall and have been in pursuit of his commitment.

He's been credited with 40 catches for over 400 yards receiving and four touchdowns this season giving the Buffs another playmaker in the class.

Onovughe is now the 19th commitment for the Buffs in the 2023 class, which has now jumped up to 41st in the Rivals team recruiting rankings over the last week. He is the third addition to the class since last Tuesday when California defensive back Jordan Shaw gave CU his commitment after an official visit with the team.

San Diego linebacker Victory Johnson committed to the Buffs on Saturday after a recent visit to Boulder.

Prior to the recent string of commitments, Colorado had not added a commitment since Aug. 3 when Florida defensive back Jamari Holliman gave the Buffs his pledge.