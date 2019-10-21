WR Kody Epps having big-time senior season
Kody Epps is the best receiver on arguably the nation’s best team but the three-star from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei has not seen his recruitment take off yet.“It’s not really frustrating,” Epps ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news