News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-21 14:22:13 -0500') }} football Edit

WR Kody Epps having big-time senior season

Kody Epps
Kody Epps
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Kody Epps is the best receiver on arguably the nation’s best team but the three-star from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei has not seen his recruitment take off yet.“It’s not really frustrating,” Epps ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}