Jake Dickert's program is rolling as the start of summer approaches. After a busy visit weekend, Washington State added its third commitment in as many days Wednesday when 2025 wide receiver Sean Embree, Jr. announced his pledge to the Cougars.

Embree, who plays at Santa Margarita Catholic in Southern California, is fresh off his official visit to Pullman and joins safety Aiden Knapke and defensive end Lucan Amituanai as the weekend visitors to make the call for Wazzu.

Dickert's program now has six commitments in the class with Embree being only the second offensive recruit of the group to go along with tight end prospect Austin Simmons.

At 6-foot-4 and with strong bloodlines, Embree, whose dad played tight end at Colorado, fills an important need at the outside receiver position in the class for the Cougars, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and receivers coach Nick Edwards.

Santa Margarita plays in the talented Trinity League in California that features top national programs such as Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, so Embree will head to Pullman well prepared.

As a junior in 2023, Embree caught 24 passes for 423 yards and four receiving touchdowns as a big-play threat on the outside.

Embree picked the Cougs over offers from Air Force, Portland State and Florida Atlantic. Stanford was among the programs that expressed interest and hosted Embree on an unofficial visit earlier in the process.