Xavier Winter Classic: Mater Dei routs Mountain View (Utah)
Mater Dei Monarchs 73, Mountain View Bruins 39 The Mater Dei Monarchs defeated the Mountain View (Utah) Bruins 73-39 on Tuesday in the Xavier Winter Classic Showcase in Palm Springs. Mountain View...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news