Nor Cal Clash Preview
The top event of the Northern California summer basketball calendar each year is upon us, Sunday Aufust 29th at Cornerstone Christian High School in Antioch.
The Nor Cal Clash, founded by Gerry Freitas and HoopReview.net, features some of Northern California’s best as the elite players from the incoming senior class of 2022 face off with the junior class of 2023.
The event is in its 12th year with last year’s game won by the seniors led by Clovis West’s Cole Anderson who had a game high 28 points and is now a freshman at UC Santa Barbara.
It has been one of the top showcases of the talent from the entire region of Northern California with players from the Bay Area, Sacramento and everywhere in between.
The event is played after the spring and summer AAU seasons and acts as a precursor to the high school season starting in November.
Freitas will also present the 14th annual Nor Cal Tip Off Classic on November 27th at Dublin High School, which will feature some of the top teams in the region playing in this event.
The Nor Cal Clash’s long alumni list of NBA and college standouts is headlined by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, who played in the event as a prep at Archbishop Mitty of San Jose before he played at the University of Arizona and was drafted by the Orlando Magic.
The coaches for the event are Karega Hart of Oakland Technical High School for the class of 2022 and Anthony Matthews of Stockton Lincoln High School for the class of 2023. Matthews’ best player in the high school season is one of the headliners for the senior team of the class of 2022 in 6’7 wing Miles Byrd.
The 12-man 2022 team is headlined by Moraga Campolindo’s Aidan Mahaney, who is injured and can’t participate in the game. His older brother Carter, played in the 2019 game.
The rest of the roster is balanced on the perimeter with Jojo Murphy (Piedmont), Davion Wright (Elk Grove Franklin), Demarreya Lewis-Cooper (Redding Enterprise), and Austin Johnson (Richmond Salesian). Jordan Pope (Napa Prolific Prep) will be present but is injured and will not play.
The wings and front court players include Byrd, Takai Emerson-Hardy (Fairfield Vanden), Derrick Claxton and Anthony Williams (Sacramento Inderkum), Jeremiah Dargan (Concord Clayton Valley Charter). and JoJo Hunter (Fresno San Joaquin Memorial).
The 2023 junior team is headlined by an emerging wing with a familiar last name to some, Andrej Stojakovic. He’s a 6’6 junior from Jesuit in Carmichael who picked up an offer from Louisville in early August and is the son of former Sacramento Kings star Peja.
The guards for the class of 2023 include Courtney Anderson (Dublin) Leroy Bryant (Fairfield Rodriguez), BJ Davis and injured guard Darius Smith (both Modesto Christian), Ahmaree McCullough (Alameda St. Joseph's-Notre Dame), Yaqub Mir (Granite Bay), and King-Jhsanni Wilhite (San Francisco Archbishop Riordan).
The front court is Stojakovic, Jordan Bobo (Sacramento Grant), Joey Kennedy (San Francisco University) and Derek Sangster (San Jose Archbishop Mitty). Tyler Harris (Newark Memorial) will be present but is injured and will not play.