Nor Cal Clash Preview

The top event of the Northern California summer basketball calendar each year is upon us, Sunday Aufust 29th at Cornerstone Christian High School in Antioch.

The Nor Cal Clash, founded by Gerry Freitas and HoopReview.net, features some of Northern California’s best as the elite players from the incoming senior class of 2022 face off with the junior class of 2023.

The event is in its 12th year with last year’s game won by the seniors led by Clovis West’s Cole Anderson who had a game high 28 points and is now a freshman at UC Santa Barbara.

It has been one of the top showcases of the talent from the entire region of Northern California with players from the Bay Area, Sacramento and everywhere in between.

The event is played after the spring and summer AAU seasons and acts as a precursor to the high school season starting in November.

Freitas will also present the 14th annual Nor Cal Tip Off Classic on November 27th at Dublin High School, which will feature some of the top teams in the region playing in this event.

The Nor Cal Clash’s long alumni list of NBA and college standouts is headlined by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, who played in the event as a prep at Archbishop Mitty of San Jose before he played at the University of Arizona and was drafted by the Orlando Magic.



