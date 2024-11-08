Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend

Jahkeem Stewart (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Brandon Arrington - Oregon

Texas A&M has been rumored to be the front-runner for the 2026 four-star athlete who has five-star potential especially after another trip to College Station recently with Oklahoma also being high on the list. But Oregon has made the Spring Valley (Calif.) Mount Miguel standout a priority as he’s one of the best athletes in the country and he has tremendous length. Whether it’s cornerback or receiver, the Ducks are going to make a big play for Arrington and this visit could sway things.

Caleb Cunningham - Ole Miss

He’s coming back to Oxford. Just weeks after being at Ole Miss and loving his time there, the four-star Alabama wide receiver commit from Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County is returning for the big showdown against Georgia this weekend. Cunningham remains committed to the Crimson Tide but the attention he received in Oxford just a few weeks ago and the message from the coaching staff that he could play as a freshman really stood out. Now he’s headed there again.

Jared Curtis - Oregon

After backing off his pledge to Georgia because he wanted to take unofficial visits while not being committed, Curtis has a top group of programs with Oregon included and he will be back in Eugene this weekend. Coach Dan Lanning and especially offensive coordinator Will Stein have made Curtis a major priority even though the Ducks have a 2026 quarterback commit in Jonas Williams. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, USC and South Carolina are the other programs involved in his recruitment but the Ducks will have their shot this weekend.

Madden Faraimo - Notre Dame

Maybe some at Notre Dame and others close to Faraimo expected the four-star linebacker to already be committed to the Irish. That isn’t the case as USC makes a serious late push for the San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic standout that has him thinking but Faraimo will be back in South Bend this weekend – and it might seal the deal. Perhaps he makes a weekend decision, or maybe he waits until signing day, but the Irish still are in very strong shape to land one of the nation’s top linebackers.

Graceson Littleton - Texas

After being committed to Clemson since June, the four-star cornerback from Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass backed off his pledge on Nov. 1 and will now be at Texas this weekend. Littleton, who’s originally from Kansas, was at Michigan last Saturday as the Wolverines make a play for him and now the Longhorns could make a run after this weekend’s trip. Not a ton of prospects are expected in Austin so Littleton could get a lot of attention.

Derek Meadows - Notre Dame

Is Meadows just taking visits leading up to signing day or are things getting really interesting in his recruitment? The four-star receiver from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman has been committed to LSU since July but there has been some movement recently. Corresponding to the time of the news that Michigan is pursuing Bryce Underwood, Meadows was in Ann Arbor last weekend and he’s now headed to Notre Dame, which was considered his front-runner for a long time.

Na’eem Offord - LSU

Offord has been committed to Ohio State since February but the Buckeyes have a real fight on their hands to keep the five-star cornerback from Birmingham (Ala.) Parker. Oregon is making a serious push for Offord along with the two in-state programs and now the five-star will be at LSU over the weekend probably to keep a close eye on both teams. Ohio State is still in a strong position to keep Offord but others are coming on strong.

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng - Notre Dame

Michigan, Notre Dame, Colorado and Texas are the main contenders now in Owusu-Boateng’s recruitment and some feel this will be a battle between the Irish and the Wolverines. The five-star linebacker from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy had a phenomenal visit to Michigan last weekend as the Wolverines are making a serious run for Owusu-Boateng, who has family connections to the Irish as they have recruited him for a long time. This is Notre Dame’s chance to center Owusu-Boateng back on the team that has been leading for a while.

Jahkeem Stewart - LSU

There was some confidence on the Ohio State side after his recent visit to Columbus but the word in recent days is that LSU and Oregon could end up battling it out for the five-star defensive lineman who hasn’t played a ton of high school football but reminds us of Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones. The Ducks blew him away earlier this season and they’re producing elite defensive ends but LSU is the hometown school and Stewart is clearly serious about the Tigers as his recruitment moves toward the end.

Bryce Underwood - LSU