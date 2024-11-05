Notre Dame is set for a massive recruiting weekend in South Bend

Three-star DE Cole Cogshell (Muir) committed Wednesday 28 hours after an official offer from the Bruins.
Here is the latest on (L to R) CB Jayden Crowder (Santa Margarita) and DE Keytrin Harris (Narbonne), and others.
Vander Ploog has been committed to Washington since June but a great visit to Oregon with his family has him thinking.
Colby Simpson (Oaks Christian) was offered by the Gophers in June & just finished his 1st visit and came away impressed.
Boise State commit Lucien Holland (Inglewood) discusses his impressions after his unofficial visit on Saturday.
Three-star DE Cole Cogshell (Muir) committed Wednesday 28 hours after an official offer from the Bruins.
Here is the latest on (L to R) CB Jayden Crowder (Santa Margarita) and DE Keytrin Harris (Narbonne), and others.
Vander Ploog has been committed to Washington since June but a great visit to Oregon with his family has him thinking.