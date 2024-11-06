Advertisement

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big weekend on deck as November begins

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big weekend on deck as November begins

Here is the latest on (L to R) CB Jayden Crowder (Santa Margarita) and DE Keytrin Harris (Narbonne), and others.

 • Adam Gorney
Four-star TE Vander Ploog has a big decision to make

Four-star TE Vander Ploog has a big decision to make

Vander Ploog has been committed to Washington since June but a great visit to Oregon with his family has him thinking.

 • Adam Gorney
2026 TE Colby Simpson discusses Minnesota gameday visit

2026 TE Colby Simpson discusses Minnesota gameday visit

Colby Simpson (Oaks Christian) was offered by the Gophers in June & just finished his 1st visit and came away impressed.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Lucien Holland recaps unofficial visit, latest interactions with UCLA

Lucien Holland recaps unofficial visit, latest interactions with UCLA

Boise State commit Lucien Holland (Inglewood) discusses his impressions after his unofficial visit on Saturday.

 • Tracy McDannald
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Potential flip targets coming into focus, and more

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Potential flip targets coming into focus, and more

Breaking updates on CB Brandon Lockhart (USC losing grip?). QB Robert McDaniel (new threat for AZ?), & Brandon Arrington

 • Adam Gorney

Published Nov 6, 2024
QB Cole Leinart looks to chart own course with SMU pledge
Adam Gorney  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
