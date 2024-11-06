QB Cole Leinart looks to chart own course with SMU pledge

in other news
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big weekend on deck as November begins
Here is the latest on (L to R) CB Jayden Crowder (Santa Margarita) and DE Keytrin Harris (Narbonne), and others.
Four-star TE Vander Ploog has a big decision to make
Vander Ploog has been committed to Washington since June but a great visit to Oregon with his family has him thinking.
2026 TE Colby Simpson discusses Minnesota gameday visit
Colby Simpson (Oaks Christian) was offered by the Gophers in June & just finished his 1st visit and came away impressed.
Lucien Holland recaps unofficial visit, latest interactions with UCLA
Boise State commit Lucien Holland (Inglewood) discusses his impressions after his unofficial visit on Saturday.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Potential flip targets coming into focus, and more
Breaking updates on CB Brandon Lockhart (USC losing grip?). QB Robert McDaniel (new threat for AZ?), & Brandon Arrington
