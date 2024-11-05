Georgia lands pledge from four-star WR Vance Spafford

Colby Simpson (Oaks Christian) was offered by the Gophers in June & just finished his 1st visit and came away impressed.
Boise State commit Lucien Holland (Inglewood) discusses his impressions after his unofficial visit on Saturday.
Breaking updates on CB Brandon Lockhart (USC losing grip?). QB Robert McDaniel (new threat for AZ?), & Brandon Arrington
One of 5 prospects who could become a 5-star in the next round of rankings is CB Dijon Lee Jr. (Mission Viejo). Read why
On Sunday, Leuzinger standout Samu Moala committed to Texas A&M over USC, Notre Dame, Michigan and many others.
Colby Simpson (Oaks Christian) was offered by the Gophers in June & just finished his 1st visit and came away impressed.
Boise State commit Lucien Holland (Inglewood) discusses his impressions after his unofficial visit on Saturday.
Breaking updates on CB Brandon Lockhart (USC losing grip?). QB Robert McDaniel (new threat for AZ?), & Brandon Arrington