2023 4-star CB Jshawn Frausto-Ramos commits to Stanford

On Monday, Stanford landed a commitment from 2023 4-star cornerback Jshawn Frausto-Ramos out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, CA. Frausto-Ramos received an offer on May 20th and did not take long to decide that Stanford is where he wants to be. He visited Stanford twice during the spring before even getting offered a scholarship and will take his official visit the weekend of June 24th. Frausto-Ramos is the first defensive commit for Stanford in the 2023 class.

At 6’0, 170 pounds, Frausto-Ramos is one of the top cornerbacks in his class, ranked 211th overall in the latest Rivals 250. He has good size for a cornerback and does a great job of shutting down his side of the field due to his quickness and ability to read both quarterbacks and receivers. He tackles well and knows how to hit. Playing for St. John Bosco, he’s gone up against some of the top players in the country, so he’ll be coming to Stanford as prepared as any incoming freshman could be.

I think the most exciting part about Frausto-Ramos aside from his overall skills on the field is the enthusiasm he has for Stanford. The fact that he committed 10 days after getting offered says it all. Guys like that are exactly what you want in your program. Especially when they can ball out. It’ll be fun to see what Frausto-Ramos brings to The Farm. I also look forward to catching up with him about his commitment in the coming days.

