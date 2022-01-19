When a recruit lives less than an hour away from a school recruiting him it makes it easy to make a trip down to campus every now and then. For Cal, the benefit of being in the Bay Area is that there is plenty of hometown talent to pursue. One of the highest-rated Bay Area prospects in the 2023 class is Pittsburg High School receiver Rashid Williams.

The four-star prospect has built a strong connection with the hometown program, so when he had some free time over the weekend he decided it was the right time to reconnect with the Bears coaching staff.

Williams spent a few hours on campus allowing him to spend time with receivers coach Burl Toler III and director of player personnel Marshall Cherrington, who recently returned to Berkeley after spending time at USC.

There is already a lot of schools competing to ultimately land a commitment from the 6-foot-2 receiver, so any time the Bears can get him on campus it is meaningful. Williams came away from the visit feeling positive about the hometown school.

“Cal is just down the street, and I was just there and it was pretty cool,” he said. “We watched some film with coach Toler and coach Cherrington. We were up there, me and my parents, for about three, four hours. It was cool just kicking it with them, watching film. They were telling me what positions I would be playing up there, and how I fit into the offense really well.”