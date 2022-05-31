2023 California LB Jordan Whitney narrows focus to five schools
Jordan Whitney has direction in his recruitment after a busy spring, and now he is closing in on the final stages of the process. A commitment is not far off for the three-star linebacker from Pacifica High School in Oxnard, but before he can reach that decision he plans on taking some more visits.
Monday, the three-star prospect took advantage of the holiday to announce his top five schools. Arizona, Washington, Washington State, Boise State and Fresno State made the cut with Whitney hoping to have a decision made within the next month.
As much as the recruiting process can be a burden for high school juniors, Whitney hasn't felt that throughout his time getting to know coaches and different programs from around the country. Still, he understands that there is no big reason for delaying a decision if he finds the right school.
He is nearing that time in his recruitment, and the next month will help determine where he ends up playing in 2023.
“Oh, it’s been really enjoyable, I love it,” Whitney said of the recruiting process. “It gets busy at times, but I still like it a lot. I get to talk to all these different coaches, get to see all these different schools, get to learn what makes them unique and compare all these other schools. That’s the best part about it.”
