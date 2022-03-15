SANTA ANA, California — Chula Vista-Mater Dei Catholic defensive back Chris Snyder was one of the standout players for Team Makasi at the Pylon 7v7 tournament in Southern California over the weekend. A versatile prospect, the 6-foot athlete has compiled an impressive list of attention and offers already.

One school that has been a big part of the process with Snyder since the fall is Cal, and the three-star recruit decided the time was right to make his first trip up to Berkeley for a visit with the Bears.

Snyder was one of the many prospects on campus at Cal for the program’s junior day, and it turned into a positive experience for the 2023 recruit.

“This time is really about getting better and getting prepared for season, and also getting out to see some schools that are showing a lot of interest in you,” Snyder said. “That’s why I took the chance to get out to Cal, and when I was out there I had a great time talking with coach Terrence Brown and coach Tre Watson. We just strengthened our bond a lot from there.”

Brown and Watson have been a big part of the process with Snyder, and the coaches have been pushing him to make the trek out to Cal for a visit. He did so with a number of his seven-on-seven teammates allowing him to get a better feel for the school and how the class could potentially come together for the Bears.

“It was great to get up there,” he said. “The weather is similar to San Diego. So, it wasn’t too bad adjusting, but I liked the environment a lot. The coaching staff showed a lot of love. The scenery is very nice out there, and the things I heard about the education and academics at the school is great.”