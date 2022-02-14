2023 DB Marcus Ratcliffe sees potential for growth and change at Arizona

The last year has been about new experiences for 2023 defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe. After getting a taste of high-level high school football in his shortened sophomore season last spring, he had to settle in for a deep run into the playoffs in California that ended with a state title for his San Diego-Cathedral Catholic squad.

It is a team loaded with talent, and Ratcliffe was one of the key pieces for the defense in a dominant 12-2 season.

“It was crazy just transitioning from a five-game season my sophomore year to a state championship run,” he said. “It was really good, and it was all new to me. I was on varsity my sophomore year, but a full season with playoffs and championships was really all new to me. It was great to win a championship, and I loved doing it with my teammates.”