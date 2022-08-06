2023 edge rusher Ryan McCulloch announces commitment to Cal

The attention for college programs across the country is returning to the current teams as training camps begin this week. However, recruiting never stops and Cal added to its 2023 class on Saturday. Three-star edge rusher Ryan McCullough became the ninth commitment for the Bears in the current cycle after picking Cal over a final group that included Washington State, San Diego State and Boise State.

He also holds offers from Colorado and Rice plus opportunities to play at Harvard, Yale and Columbia.

McCulloch is the first player from Rio Hondo Prep in Arcadia to commit to a Power Five school.

“From when I first committed and called, it’s felt like a bunch of weight off my back,” he said. “And, just like a bunch of excitement. I want to rep Berkeley already. I’m pumped. I’m excited.”