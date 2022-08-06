2023 edge rusher Ryan McCulloch announces commitment to Cal
The attention for college programs across the country is returning to the current teams as training camps begin this week. However, recruiting never stops and Cal added to its 2023 class on Saturday. Three-star edge rusher Ryan McCullough became the ninth commitment for the Bears in the current cycle after picking Cal over a final group that included Washington State, San Diego State and Boise State.
He also holds offers from Colorado and Rice plus opportunities to play at Harvard, Yale and Columbia.
McCulloch is the first player from Rio Hondo Prep in Arcadia to commit to a Power Five school.
“From when I first committed and called, it’s felt like a bunch of weight off my back,” he said. “And, just like a bunch of excitement. I want to rep Berkeley already. I’m pumped. I’m excited.”
McCulloch has aspirations of having a high-level education and several schools on his list offered him that opportunity. He also wants to play high-level football, and some of the schools on his list would allow him to do that. However, as he pushed through his recruitment everything came back to Cal as he believes he can achieve both of his goals with the Bears.
“Of course the education separated them, but I think the reason I chose Cal over those other schools is I feel I can grow the most academically and athletically,” he said. “I think at other schools I would be sacrificing some education going there, but I think at Cal I can get the best of both worlds in every way.”
Cal's coaches offered the new commit back in May and continued to build a relationship with him since that time. He camped with the team and returned to Berkeley last weekend for the team's recruiting barbecue event.
