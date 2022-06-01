Finding the right fit on the quarterback market can be a challenge for college programs. Inevitably, it is the position that become the most scrutinized when all is said and done, and identifying the right recruit and then being able to land him can come with plenty of challenges.

Most prospects at the quarterback position tend to make decisions early in the process, so if you fail to become involved during those early stages it could be a tall task to earn a commitment from a top priority.

Sometimes, though, things work out just right.

Cal is still in search of its quarterback for the 2023 class. Local Rivals100 signal caller Jaden Rashada (Pittsburg High School) has the Bears on his short list, but Cal is battling with some of the top programs in college football for his pledge. Fellow Bay Area recruit, Luke Duncan from Miramonte High School, is another target on the list for the Bears who remains in play.

Still, it never hurts to have options and one of the quarterbacks out west who has continued to see his stock rise this spring is big Downey, California signal caller Aidan Chiles.

The 6-foot-4 recruit picked up an offer from the Bears last week, and it is one of five offers he has added in the last two weeks. It has been a busy time for Chiles as his recruitment has started to look different this spring pushing him to dive into the process and figure out where he could end up playing in 2023.

“The process has been a little different,” he said. “It’s been overwhelming sometimes, but at the same time it’s been a fun process and enjoyable.”

Numerous schools from across the country stopped by Downey High School to watch the rising senior throw in person this spring, and coaches were able to see some of his best strengths. Not only is Chiles just coming into his own and tapping into his potential as a quarterback, but he also already has plenty of arm strength and a knack for making plays on deep passes that not every other quarterback can make.

He believes those two things have helped separate him and bring him more attention from college coaches entering the summer.

A lot is going to be determined about where Chiles will land over the next month as he has four of his five official visits set up already. Oregon State is set to host the big quarterback recruit this weekend and that will be followed directly by a trip to Washington State. Kansas State will have him on campus for an official visit June 18 before Washington hosts him on campus again to wrap things up June 24 leaving him with one official visit to use on another program.