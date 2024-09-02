The scholarship count for class of 2026 four-star tight end Israel Briggs is now well into the double-digits, and the latest program to offer the Mt. Whitney High School (Visalia, California) stand out is Michigan State.

Briggs currently ranks as the No. 13 tight end, No. 26 recruit in the talent-rich state of California and the No. 227 overall prospect in the Rivals250 for the 2026 cycle.

Following the offer from Michigan State, Briggs took some time to discuss his thoughts on MSU with Spartans Illustrated. He also provided updates on where his general recruitment stands.