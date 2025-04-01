Four-star 2027 ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson visits UCLA, lays out next trips

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, a 2027 two-way athlete at San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic, has seen an uptick in interest from Power 4 programs since the winter.
UCLA joined that group with an offer in February followed by a pair of March unofficial visits, including his most recent trip to Westwood over the weekend.
After taking part in the annual Tom Lemming photoshoot on campus Sunday morning, Fa’alave-Johnson spoke with Bruin Blitz prior to touring the facilities and meeting with the staff.
Fa’alave-Johnson said it was another chance to “see the atmosphere of the school” and continue building his relationship with UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin and the rest of the coaches.
“I think I got a good gist of it last time I came here,” Fa’alave-Johnson said.