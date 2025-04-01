Top-10 rated CB Davon Benjamin looking to return to Miami after visit

Kodi Greene has been committed to Oregon since August but he was recently at Texas and now USC is pushing for a flip.
Benjamin feels the visit elevated his perception of Miami who has signed Hayden Lowe, his Oaks Christian teammate.
Fa’alave-Johnson (San Diego Cathedral Catholic) has seen an uptick in interest from Power 4 programs since the winter.
Former Oregon commit Tomuhini Topui (Mater Dei) backed off his pledge to the Ducks last week and will now be a Trojan.
Duvay Williams was back on USC's campus on Saturday with his father and the Trojans made significant progress.
