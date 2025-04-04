2026 OL Quinn Buckey begins official visit schedule with trip to Cal

In about two months time Quinn Buckey believes he will know where he wants to play college football. There is a lot that needs to take place between now and then.

That begins this weekend with his first official visit. The 2026 offensive tackle recruit from Liberty High School in Bakersfield will make the trek to Cal this weekend for the first of six planned official visits.

The Bears will get the first crack at showing the 6-foot-7, 290-pound prospect what it has to offer in hopes of influencing him to eventually commit to the program. Michigan State, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Arizona and Vanderbilt will all get their opportunities to do the same in the coming weeks.

The stretch will wrap up the weekend of June 5 when the three-star recruit heads to Nashville to see Vandy in person.