Q&A: Local 2027 four-star QB Caden Jones reflects on offer from UCLA

Caden Jones, the Rivals250 four-star quarterback who landed an offer last week from UCLA, returned a message Sunday from Bruin Blitz to look back on the unofficial visit and his conversations with head coach DeShaun Foster and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri.

Jones, who attended last Thursday’s practice, is ranked 166th overall nationally in the 2027 class out of Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran.