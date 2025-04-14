Q&A: Local 2027 four-star QB Caden Jones reflects on offer from UCLA

Caden Jones, the Rivals250 four-star quarterback who landed an offer last week from UCLA, returned a message Sunday from Bruin Blitz to look back on the unofficial visit and his conversations with head coach DeShaun Foster and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri.
Jones, who attended last Thursday’s practice, is ranked 166th overall nationally in the 2027 class out of Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran.
Here’s a Q&A with Jones, with his thoughts on the Bruins’ staff and the feedback he received about his abilities, other programs he’s particularly close with and what he’s looking for as he goes through the recruiting process:
What stood out most about the visit to UCLA?
Jones: What stood out about UCLA is the quality of their coaching staff, and the pace and the intensity of their practice.
Who on staff specifically told you they were offering and what was your initial reaction?
Jones: Coach Foster offered me after practice. It was exciting to be offered by a UCLA legend and the head coach, and he told me he wants me to come be the UCLA QB for 2027!