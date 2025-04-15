UCLA receives visit from pair of 2027 four-star targets

UCLA is still three days away from hosting its Friday Night Lights practice that is expected to have several top-level recruits in attendance.
The Bruins, though, have not been waiting until then to get anyone and everyone who wants to stop by in the Wasserman Football Center. They had two visitors in the 2027 class — both four-star targets on defense — on campus to watch Monday morning’s practice.
Inglewood (Calif.) defensive tackle Elija Harmon, as well as his father, Jovan, both spoke with Bruin Blitz, and Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica linebacker Isaiah Phelps returned a message to discuss their respective experiences.
There’s been a growing comfort and trust between UCLA and the Harmon family after multiple unofficial visits, including a game last season.
And it’s the trust factor that goes a long way, his father said, and currently “it’s high” with Bruins second-year head coach DeShaun Foster and his staff.