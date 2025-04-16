Quarterback recruits weigh in on Nico Iamaleava situation

Nico Iamaleava (Photo by © Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

MASSILLON, Ohio – The Elite 11/All 22 regional tour hit Ohio on Sunday. In a lot of ways it was perfect timing for the quarterback-centric event as the news of Nico Iamaleava's plans to enter the transfer portal broke. That news happened days after reports involving Iamaleava and NIL negotiations surfaced and one day after Iamaleava no-showed Tennessee’s final spring practice ahead of the spring game. Rivals caught up with several quarterbacks at the event to get their thoughts on the news, how Tennessee handled it and if it had any impact on how they were approaching NIL with schools.

Advertisement

“I don’t know both sides of the story but I feel like culture is a big part of a winning team. The timing was bad in my opinion going into the last push before the season. Also, money can’t be why you want to work hard. The love of the game has to be greater every year you play.”

“It’s kind of crazy. I don’t know what he was getting paid beforehand but he was probably getting enough. I’m not in position to really critique what he does. He has his own life and I can't be the person on the outside critiquing his actions. It was interesting to see.”

“I was really kind of shocked. It caught me by surprise because this is basically the NFL by sitting out like that. But honestly, people are able to do what they want. That’s not something that I would do. I don't think the money is that serious in college. I’m there to learn and get better. Not something I would do but hey if he thinks that is the best for him, good for him. How Tennessee handled it, I respected it. If you disrespect the team there is no place for you.”

“Tennessee is an awesome place to play. It’s in the SEC and the culture and fan base are awesome. I play for the love of the game. I dont play for the amount of money I’m going to get. So any chance to compete and get an opportunity is great. I think it’s sad that players are dropping out for money and they aren’t getting a certain amount. I play for my team, family and the man above.”

“I was shocked. Nico is definitely a great quarterback and he deserves to be paid. But I think there is a sense of loyalty that you have to have to your school that you played last season for. I think it's a weird situation but I think loyalty is stronger than any amount of money. I don't agree with what he did but if he thinks that’s what is best then ok."