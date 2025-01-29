2027 DE Montana Toilolo lands offer, eyes Thursday visit to UCLA

Ole Miss was always a frontrunner for Jameson Powell (Folsom) and after an in-home visit he knew it was time to commit
Here’s an analysis of what we learned throughout the day and Sunday, including comments from many top CA recruits
Here are action photos from Mater Dei's 71-60 victory over Crean Lutheran on January 25 at the 30th Nike Extravaganza.
Rancho Cucamonga standout Malik White gave his commitment during San Diego State's Junior Day.
Knapp (Clayton Valley Charter) is an impressive edge rusher on tape that offers significant upside. More analysis inside
