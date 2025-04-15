2027 DT Elija Harmon Sees the Bigger Picture During Oregon Visit

QBs at the Elite 11/All 22 were asked to give their thoughts & if it the news had any impact on how they approached NIL
Stanford landed a commitment from Meier (Loyola) on Tuesday. “It just really feels like home for me on The Farm.”
How much did weekend visits sway WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, OT Kodi Greene, RB Jaxsen Stokes, and DE Richard Wesley?
“What stood out the most to me about Oregon’s campus was the attention to detail they had,” Harmon said.
Is Ryder Lyons choice becoming clearer? Can CBs Brandon Lockhart or Havon Finney Jr. end up to be the #1 ranked CB?
