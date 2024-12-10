2027 Safety Faruq Muhammad: "The entire trip was amazing”

The Nittany Lions are sure happy with CB Daryus Dixson (Mater Dei) and DE LaVar Arrington II (Charter Oak)!
It’s never too early to begin looking at the next college stars. Among those are Duvay Williams and Havon Finney Jr.
Two highly thought of ones are from California: four-stars CB Adonyss Currie (Quartz Hill) and LB Noah Mikhail (Bonita).
Taven Epps (Tustin) breaks the mold of the modern day linebacker. He offers a very unique matchup and skill set.
McDaniel said, “Some options appeared that I really wasn’t expecting and they appeared on signing day.”
The Nittany Lions are sure happy with CB Daryus Dixson (Mater Dei) and DE LaVar Arrington II (Charter Oak)!
It’s never too early to begin looking at the next college stars. Among those are Duvay Williams and Havon Finney Jr.
Two highly thought of ones are from California: four-stars CB Adonyss Currie (Quartz Hill) and LB Noah Mikhail (Bonita).