3-Star 2026 DE Max Meier Sees a 'Special Place' in UNC

Following the trek to Chapel Hill, Meier took the time to speak with THI about his visit and what all he learned from the Tar Heel coaching staff.

Hailing from California, 2026 3-star defensive end Max Meier likely never imagined he'd take a recruiting visit to Chapel Hill. Yet, when Meier made the cross-country to UNC over the weekend, it ended not only with an offer, but an appreciation for the ACC program.

THI: How did your visit to UNC go? Anything that really stood out to you?

MEIER: "Visit was amazing. Chapel Hill is such a special place. Being a West Coast kid it was just an eye opener and felt like a place where I could really grow and develop - both academically and athletically. The town and the student body are amazing. But most importantly was my interaction with Coach Belichick and his staff. Between his sons and Coach Diaco and others, he’s assembled an incredible team to help the Heels football program turn the program. I think he and Coach Diaco could be instrumental in developing my abilities as a power end/edge to the next level if I come ready to grind…and that fits my approach. Love the Carolina Blue and definitely going to be a top choice for me. Also, [I] will say that their schemes from edge/end and moving personnel up and down the line to adjust to offense and seeking versatile players appeals to me. These guys will play me into the right positions so I can get off the ball and be successful."

THI: You mentioned the coaching staff and their scheme allowing you to play into the right positions. Is part of the appeal of UNC that knowledge and how much experience these coaches have?

MEIER: "Yes definitely. They have over 250 years of college coaching experience, that is not to be looked over especially from a developmental standpoint."

THI: When it comes to a school or program, what all are you looking for?

MEIER: "Top notch academics along with a coaching staff, player culture and alumni base committed to winning championships. If I’m going to work 24/7 to be the best player and teammate that I can be…need to be in a program and culture that is focused on building something special and same goes for the academics, the school environment (feel of a real college campus) and the energy and vibrance in the student body and fan base. Chapel Hill fits all of that. Great school and soon to be a great program.

THI: You mentioned earlier how being a West Coast kid it was an eye opener to see UNC. Even if UNC does fit all of your boxes, would the distance potentially play a factor in your recruitment?

MEIER: "No. I’m absolutely open to leaving California for the right college than can expand my horizons and meets a lot of my criteria for a great college experience

THI: Heading into your senior season, do you have a timeline for your recruitment? and where does UNC currently stand?

MEIER: "I would say UNC is definitely a Top 3 choice and my plan is to announce my 5 official visits by mid April and hopefully commit thereafter in late June or early July before my senior season."