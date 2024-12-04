Published Dec 4, 2024
3-star UCLA WR commit Jace Brown flips to Arkansas
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Arkansas has dipped into UCLA's 2025 recruiting class for the second time Wednesday, as three-star pass-catcher Jace Brown announced his commitment to the Razorbacks.

A 6-foot-2, 194-pound native of California, Brown joins fellow high school teammate and quarterback Madden Iamaleava in flipping to Arkansas.

Though Brown is listed as a tight end by Rivals, his smaller stature gives him the versatility to play wide receiver for Bobby Petrino's unit.

Brown was offered by programs like Arizona, Notre Dame, Utah, Washington State and others before landing with the Hogs.

Following Brown's signing, the Razorbacks' 2025 recruiting class now sits with 23 members, 21 of which have signed. The only remaining commitments are three-star athlete Markeylin Batton and three-star offensive lineman Connor Howes.

