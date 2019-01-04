TOP SIX REMAINS FOR BRESEE

Five-star defensive end Bryan Bresee recently narrowed his choices down to a top six of Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Clemson. The next step for the massive prospect from Damascus, Md., is to start thinking about official visits because he’s planning to take all five - a few in the spring and then some in the fall before committing in the early signing period.

Bresee said Penn State and Georgia will definitely get officials. At the end of the interview, the five-star said three teams are standing out a little more than the others but he wouldn’t spill the beans on which ones.

BLAYNE TOLL ABOUT TO BLOW UP?

It takes a little longer for players from the state of Arkansas to emerge on the national scene and currently the state doesn’t have one four-star player in the Class of 2020. That could be about to change, though, as jumbo athlete Blayne Toll continues to make a name for himself. The do-it-all high school quarterback translates to tight end or defensive end in college and has seen his offer list start to grow, including adding TCU on Thursday. Tennessee and Ohio State are likely to enter the picture soon and before long Toll could see his profile expand even further.

MCGLOTHERN TRIMMING HIS LIST

Dwight McGlothern Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Class of 2020 elite Texas defensive back Dwight McGlothern continues to trim his list of favorites and recently narrowed his list to 10. While it will continue to shrink in the coming months, three schools that should feel good about their standing are Texas A&M, Florida and LSU. McGlothern raved about the Gators, saying they are near the top of his list and also said the Aggies and Gators are in for the long haul.

TWO STANDOUTS FOR SEWELL

It is no secret that linebacker Noah Sewell would find it appealing to play with his brother, Penei, at Oregon and so the Ducks are definitely high on his list. But the Orem, Utah, prospect is also highly interested in SEC schools with Alabama playing the biggest role at this point. Sewell said he would also like to visit Texas A&M soon and LSU is a school that intrigues him as well. But Oregon and Alabama could be his top two by a mile at this point.

LATRELL NEVILLE CONTINUES TO BLOW UP

Elite 2021 wide receiver Latrell Neville has seen his recruitment explode over the past month, netting 13 FBS offers in December alone. Because he’s so young, Neville is taking the interest in stride and said he’s nowhere near naming favorites. He will however hit the road for visits in the coming months, with LSU, Texas, Alabama and several others on his list. At the rate he’s going, Neville will have 50-plus offers by the time he signs his letter-of-intent in a few years.

FRAZIARS IS ALL GATORS

It is clear Florida wants long, athletic receivers on the outside and 2020 commit Ja’Quavion Fraziars lives up to that billing as one of the best prospects to walk through the lobby on Thursday. The Dunnellon, Fla., prospect said he has made five-star receiver Leonard Manuel a top priority as the Gators, Georgia and others give chase. After his commitment, Fraziars said most teams have backed off recruiting him.

RICHARDSON WANTS BIG WRS

Three-star quarterback and Florida commit Anthony Richardson is from Gainesville, he loves the coaching Gators’ coaching staff and he’s locked in so the next step is to start recruiting for his future team - and Manuel is a top target. Coach Dan Mullen’s success with quarterbacks like Dak Prescott at Mississippi State was a huge selling point in Richardson picking Florida so early in his recruitment.

LSU IS HOME FOR ROY

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Four-star defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy committed to LSU in September because he said it’s home and that it’s always been his dream school plus he has a fantastic relationship with coach Ed Orgeron. At registration day, the Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab standout named a bunch of defensive linemen that LSU produced for the NFL, so he knows the program and knows where he wants to be. Alabama, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Florida are some schools to trying to flip him. He will take visits, but it’s going to be tough to get him off the Tigers.

JACKSON JUGGLING OPTIONS

Class of 2021 Texas offensive lineman Donovan Jackson continues to hold spots high on his list for Ohio State and Texas A&M, but said he’s working on expanding his horizons over the next few months. Jackson said he plans on taking several trips and camping at several different schools, with SEC powers like Georgia and Alabama among them. Jackson said the Bulldogs are an intriguing option and he’s looking forward to seeing what the school has to offer.

DOWNS IS LOOKING UP

Oklahoma was the team 2021 tight end Ethan Downs and his family watched growing up, so an offer from the Sooners would be huge, but the Weatherford, Okla., prospect also said as his recruitment gets busier he’s going to look at every program that’s interested. So far, Oklahoma State, Nebraska and Baylor have offered and he had positive things to say about all programs. Notre Dame and Texas have been reaching out recently as well.

KENTUCKY IN GOOD SPOT FOR MEIGUEZ

Kentucky started recruiting three-star linebacker Tyson Meiguez early. The Wildcats offered the Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside recruit, signed teammate Taj Dodson in the 2019 class and now look like the early team to beat in his recruitment. Wake Forest and Syracuse are also coming heavily at this point, but Kentucky seems to have the edge. Visits are coming up to South Carolina and Tennessee.

THERE'S ANOTHER KARLAFTIS COMING

Yanni Karlaftis Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Class of 2021 linebacker Yanni Karlaftis is off to a quicker start in his recruitment than his older brother, George Karlaftis, who is playing in Saturday's All-American Bowl. While George decided to stay home and sign with Purdue, Yanni plans to look nationally before rendering his decision. Purdue has offered and is a contender, but Clemson, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame and Stanford also have his interest.

PENN STATE LOOKS NORTH OF THE BORDER

Theo Johnson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Penn State is showing the most interest in Windsor (Ontario) Holy Names tight end Theo Johnson and that’s a wise move by the Nittany Lions’ staff because he was one of the best-looking prospects at registration day. Johnson is all of 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds and he has an athletic build. He was in Happy Valley for the Iowa game and said he was wowed by the experience. Visits to Syracuse, Purdue and Boston College are planned for the spring. Michigan State and Wisconsin are showing new interest.

FINLEY ISN'T GOING ANYWHERE

Four-star quarterback TJ Finley, who is 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, said he is 100 percent committed to LSU despite serious pushes from mainly Alabama and Clemson. The Ponchatoula, La., standout was undecided on if he would take any other visits but he said Orgeron and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger have been recruiting him and his family and he has such a phenomenal relationship with both of them.

NGATA TIES FOR SEKONA

Former five-star and first-round NFL Draft pick Haloti Ngata is the uncle of 2020 three-star DT Jamar Sekona, so an offer from Oregon would be huge for the Kentfield (Calif.) Marin Catholic standout. Cal, USC and Arizona have also piqued his early interest with new interest coming from the Ducks, Notre Dame, Iowa and others. Sekona was at this event last year and he looks even bigger and stronger and it would be no surprise at all if the Ducks get involved.

BRYANT DISAPPOINTED IN RICHT NEWS