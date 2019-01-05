SAN ANTONIO - Five-star Chris Steele had a wild ride throughout his recruitment but now it has finally come to an end - and Florida is the big winner.

After earlier commitments to both UCLA and then USC, the five-star cornerback from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco made his pledge to the Gators Saturday during the All-American Bowl.

Florida was always high in Steele’s recruitment. He loves the idea of playing in the SEC, being developed for the NFL at a school that has put numerous top defensive backs in the league and he’s developing a great relationship with that coaching staff.

But Oregon and Oklahoma were right there as well. Steele has the best relationship with Ducks position coach Donte Williams as the two have known each other for years. That played a big role in Steele looking at the Pac-12 team for so long.

With Oklahoma, Steele was excited about playing in the pass-happy Big 12 and being tested that way and helping the Sooners overcome some defensive weaknesses. Getting on the field early at three schools was a big draw as well for the five-star corner.