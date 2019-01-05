All-American Bowl: Five-star Chris Steele picks Florida
SAN ANTONIO - Five-star Chris Steele had a wild ride throughout his recruitment but now it has finally come to an end - and Florida is the big winner.
After earlier commitments to both UCLA and then USC, the five-star cornerback from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco made his pledge to the Gators Saturday during the All-American Bowl.
Florida was always high in Steele’s recruitment. He loves the idea of playing in the SEC, being developed for the NFL at a school that has put numerous top defensive backs in the league and he’s developing a great relationship with that coaching staff.
But Oregon and Oklahoma were right there as well. Steele has the best relationship with Ducks position coach Donte Williams as the two have known each other for years. That played a big role in Steele looking at the Pac-12 team for so long.
With Oklahoma, Steele was excited about playing in the pass-happy Big 12 and being tested that way and helping the Sooners overcome some defensive weaknesses. Getting on the field early at three schools was a big draw as well for the five-star corner.
HOW IT HELPS FLORIDA
Steele is physically ready to compete for playing time early in his career with the Gators and with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson off to the NFL there could be an opportunity for him in Gainesville right away. He’s a tough, physical corner who is focused on being the best and it’s one reason why he chose Florida - because he knows the program has a reputation for developing players at his position.
HOW IT HURTS OTHERS
Oregon could have used a defensive back as talented and as physical as Steele because big corners like him don’t come around very often. His relationship with Williams would have made a seamless transition to him playing for the Ducks and it would have been even more success for Oregon’s coaching staff in Southern California this recruiting cycle. Oklahoma was a College Football Playoff team but the Sooners still need help on defense. Steele could have provided a big asset in the secondary that could have kept Oklahoma on top of the Big 12.