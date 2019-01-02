CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Marcus Banks

The top-rated player in the state of California, Bru McCoy will have five hats on the table for his announcement on Saturday during the All-American Bowl, but this has every indication of a battle between USC and Texas. McCoy said the power of alumni and the power of the degree are going to be huge selling points in his final decision, but from a football-perspective there are things to consider as well. He had an excellent in-home visit with new USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, so watching Kingsbury's movements with the NFL - if any - over the next few days will be important. His former high school quarterback, JT Daniels, is the Trojans’ starter and current high school QB, Bryce Young, is already committed to USC. The Trojans have a lot going for them in McCoy’s recruitment, but don’t count out the Longhorns, especially because the five-star athlete has a tremendous relationship with Texas wide receivers coach Drew Mehringer.



Four teams remain in the running for five-star receiver Jadon Haselwood, with Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee making his final cut. He had been committed to the Bulldogs for a long time while being completely open to the idea of hearing from other schools and considering all of his options. This week at the All-American Bowl, Haselwood said he was concerned Georgia did not throw the ball enough and he would be used too much as a blocker so that’s why he backed off that pledge. Oklahoma has definitely moved way up the list. He loves the offense in Norman and he could become part of the best receiver group on paper, with fellow five-stars Trejan Bridges and Theo Wease. On Wednesday, Haselwood spent a lot of time sitting and talking with Tennessee signee Quavaris Crouch during the second portion of practice, but this still feels like the Sooners have the edge. The five-star said Tuesday that Oklahoma has always been a dream school, but “you don’t always go to your dream school.”

Rivals250 defensive back Marcus Banks continues to keep people guessing about which school he will announce for on Saturday, with Alabama quickly gaining momentum among those in the know in San Antonio. Banks had long looked like a lock to Texas A&M, especially after he de-committed from LSU. But Alabama’s full-court press over the last month has put the Tide in a great position to reel him in. The one wildcard could be Florida State, as Banks grew up a fan of the Seminoles and his father also played for the school.

It is already January, but four-star Isaiah Foskey is still working through his recruitment and there are a lot of moving pieces. The Concord (Calif.) De La Salle recruit - who said he’s only being recruited to play on the defensive side of the ball - has taken two visits to Notre Dame, and the Irish are definitely a serious contender in his recruitment. But Foskey is also weighing the possibility of staying closer to home, with Cal and Washington maybe getting visits in January. He will definitely take trips to Michigan and Ohio State, but those two will probably have to thoroughly impress him to move up the list heading into National Signing Day.

