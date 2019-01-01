The 2018 football season in the state of California is over, now we turn our eyes to 2019. Our top three ranked teams in 2018 are ranked very high in 2019.

Here is our early 2019 Fab 4 in alphabetical order, headlined by the reigning back to back Open Division State Champion Mater Dei Monarchs.



Centennial



Corona Centennial finished 2018 as our third ranked team and will enter 2019 in likely the top three. Matt Logan’s offense returns its junior quarterback duo of Carter Freedland and Ala Mikaele. They combined for 3,058 passing yards and 32 touchdowns with nine rushing touchdowns in 2018.



Nicholas Floyd is expected to be the full-time back after rushing for three scores as a junior. Gary Bryant is one of the most explosive players in Southern California. He returns at wide receiver along with Aaron Smith and Branden Alvarez on a talented unit on the outside.



Freshman AJ Vaipulu started on the offensive line and is expected to be a mainstay on the unit for the future. Centennial returns its second and fifth leading tacklers in the linebacker duo of Simon Hall and Josaiah Tanielu.



Korey Foreman emerged as as a standout sophomore on the defensive line and is loaded with potential and college interest. He led the team in sacks with six. Isaiah Young is a talented Division 1 defensive back and leads that unit.