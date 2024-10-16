Analysis: EDGE Logan Knapp Brings Versatility To Oregon State

With the Oregon State football team recently flipping EDGE rusher Logan Knapp from Wyoming, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at what he'll bring to the program when he arrives.

Oregon State had been looking to add an additional pass rusher to their 2025 recruiting class for some time and the Beavers were able to flip Logan Knapp from Wyoming.

Knapp committed to the Cowboys as a tight end back in June, but he was a prospect who had been on the coaching staff's radar for quite some time as they monitored him throughout the first few weeks of his senior season.

After getting off to an impressive start as a senior and his early game tape looking just as good, the Beavers extended an offer to the California native at the end of September. After receiving his offer, the two sides quickly scheduled an official visit to Corvallis.

Once that official visit took place, it was only a matter of time as Knapp quickly committed to the Beavers following the completion of his official visit. He chose the Beavers over Wyoming, San Diego State, and Washington State...