News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-14 11:04:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Another SEC visit finished for five-star RB Kendall Milton

Sentg7mkbq7cktzni8uq
Kendall Milton
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Kendall Milton had been to LSU before but in recent days he was back for an official visit and the trip to Baton Rouge definitely left a great impression.The five-star running back has now been to ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}