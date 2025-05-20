Arkansas safety commit Tay Lockett weighing options after UCLA official

UCLA is in a “strong spot” with Arkansas commit Tay Lockett, he told Bruin Blitz while reflecting on his official visit this past weekend.

Lockett, a 2026 three-star safety at San Diego (Calif.) University City, said in a message Tuesday morning that the Bruins have given him plenty to think about while he remains committed to the Razorbacks.

“I didn’t flip on the visit,” Lockett said. “But I’m being thoughtful and intentional about my process. I haven’t taken many visits since committing, but now I’m taking the time to evaluate everything and make sure the final decision I make is the right one. UCLA is definitely making a push.”