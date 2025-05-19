WR commit Jonah Smith plays role of recruiter on UCLA official visit

The very first 2026 commit in UCLA's recruiting class spent part of his official visit this past weekend as an extra recruiter for head coach DeShaun Foster's staff.

And it's a staff that Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic four-star wide receiver Jonah Smith has seen change plenty since making his pledge more than a year ago. So, he and his family left with a better understanding of Foster’s vision and new receivers coach Burl Toler’s plans for his development.

“The biggest highlights were just them emphasizing how they would use me and how they would develop me and them actually having a set out plan,” Smith told Bruin Blitz via voice memo Sunday evening. “My family’s impression was that the coaches are very detailed in what they do and they know how to get a point across.”