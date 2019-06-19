In the initial 2021 rankings released this week, pro-style quarterbacks shot up high on the charts with an aggressive approach to that position early on.

It is such a hawkish view on the pro-style quarterbacks that if the top six retain their rankings through this cycle it would be the highest-rated group in Rivals history, dating back to 2002.

Currently, Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian’s Brock Vandagriff is the lone five-star at pro-style quarterback, but there are five players ranked at the next selection down at 6.0.

Those players are Ohio State commit Kyle McCord, Michigan pledge J.J. McCarthy, Washington commit Sam Huard, Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga’s Caleb Williams and Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne’s Jake Garcia.

That level of high ranking has never happened before at pro-style quarterback, even during the final rankings release, and there have been some impressive classes at that position.

The same cannot be said in the 2021 cycle for dual-threat quarterbacks, at least not yet, as there are no five-stars. Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal’s Preston Stone is the lone 6.0 and there are only two 5.9 prospects, which is a mid-level four-star prospect.

We ask Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell if he thinks the aggressiveness in ranking pro-style quarterbacks in the 2021 class was a little much, or if this group does have the chance to be the best in Rivals' history?





