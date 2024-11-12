Big 10 visit impresses 2026 four-star WR Madden Williams

Cole Leinart committed to SMU on Wednesday, days after seeing the Mustangs during their win over Pittsburgh.
A lot of big names are expected to be on campus; here's a look at some of the top targets. Photo: Havon Finney Jr.
Spafford says ”Georgia is No.1. They produce the best, you play the best, you practice against the best, it’s the best."
Spafford chose GA over Ole Miss, Oregon, Washington, Notre Dame, & others. We'll have more in an upcoming article.
Our Rivals Oregon State recruiting analysts are still excited about landing QB Tristan Ti'a and have much more to say.
